Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:26

Iranians Welcome 65 Families of Martyrs of al-Aqsa Storm

People in Tehran flocked to Palestine Square to welcome 65 families of the martyrs of the al-Aqsa Storm operation on Tuesday.

They declared their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, and paid tribute to their martyrs.

The wife of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the late Iranian foreign minister who was martyred in a helicopter crash along president Ebrahim Raisi in May, addressed the gathering.

"Greetings and salutations to the dear sisters and brothers who have sent your children to the eternal abode from under the rubble and ruins of Gaza with a steadfast stature," she said.

"Welcome to Iran, the motherland of the Islamic world."
