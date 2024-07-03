0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:27

Iran Censures US for Downing Passenger Plane 36 yrs Ago

Story Code : 1145376
Iran Censures US for Downing Passenger Plane 36 yrs Ago
“On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down Iran Air Flight 655, which was carrying 290 passengers and crew members, including 46 non-Iranian passengers and 66 minors under the age of 13. Not only the United States failed to apologize to Iran, but it also awarded the USS Vincennes’ commander a medal,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official X account on Tuesday, according to Press TV.

Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 on board, among them 66 children.

US officials claimed the USS Vincennes had mistaken Iran Air Flight 655 for a warplane. This is while the warship was equipped with highly sophisticated radar systems and electronic battle gear at the time of the attack.

In 1990, the captain of the cruiser, William C. Rogers, was cleared of any wrongdoing, and was even awarded America’s Legion of Merit medal by then President George Bush for his “outstanding service” during operations in the Persian Gulf.

Separately, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned gross violations of human rights by the United States. Tehran said the White House officials are among the most dishonorable violators of human rights in the world.

“The US has committed gross and organized violations of human rights through unilateralism and intensification of economic sanctions without authorization from the United Nations, and with intent to force governments to change their policies.”

The statement also condemned Washington's decades-long exploitation of economic sanctions as a tool of pressure on countries that are politically independent and opposed to its international practices.

Sanctions have had a significant negative impact on world nations, and deprived citizens in various countries of their natural and legal rights, it noted.

These unilateral actions, which run counter to international regulations and principles and are in violation of international human rights treaties and declarations, lay bare the widespread violations of human rights by the US administration, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement also drew attention to the human toll of Washington’s reckless wars, its support for the crimes of the Israeli regime, its support for despotic regimes in suppressing the rights of their peoples, and its disregard of the inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation to self-determination.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024