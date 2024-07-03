Russia’s Putin to Meet Mokhber, Erdogan in Astana

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakh capital of Astana on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

In addition to meeting with Turkey’s President Erdogan, Putin will meet and hold talks separately with the heads of governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and India on July 3, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakov made the comments in a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.He, who is adviser to the Kremlin Palace in the foreign policy, pointed to the meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents in Astana and added that trip of (President Putin) to Turkey has previously been planned.Considering Turkey’s special situation in the region, many topics will be discussed between the two presidents in this high-profile meeting, Ushakov noted.He also went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet and hold talks with Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber in Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday July 04 to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.The summit of leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held in Kazakh capital of Astana on Wednesday and Thursday July 3-4.