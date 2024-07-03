Tensions Escalate on Syrian Border with Turkey

Islam Times - Tensions have escalated as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) reportedly blocked roads leading to the Bab al-Hawa crossing, the sole crossing left open by Turkey amid recent developments in Aleppo's suburbs, local media said.

The Turkish military has responded by deploying significant reinforcements to border crossings with Idlib and Aleppo, Al- Mayadeen TV English website reported on Tuesday.Amid these developments, the Turkish military forces dispersed a protest at a checkpoint in Atarib, Aleppo, with reports of injuries.Opposition sources have also claimed that Turkey has closed the Reyhanli, Bab al-Salameh, and Jarabulus crossings in Aleppo's countryside following incidents where Turkish nationals were reportedly attacked by protesters.Further incidents include gunfire targeting Turkish armored vehicles in Afrin, clashes between Turkish forces and militants at Bab al-Salameh crossing, and an attack on a Turkish security vehicle in northern Syria. Additionally, the Turkey-appointed authorities governor's office in Afrin was reportedly stormed, and there are reports of internet disruptions across northern Syria.Senior and well-informed Syrian sources denied to Al Mayadeen that any meeting took place between the Syrian and Turkish sides in Hmeimim, in Latakia Province, western Syria.This comes after Turkish media reported that a meeting occurred between Syrian and Turkish military delegations at the Hmeimim airbase, mediated by Russia.Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen has reported that the self-proclaimed Kurdish Autonomous Administration closed all crossings linking it to areas under Syrian government control in the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and the Syrian interior.