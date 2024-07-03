0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:39

US Official Makes Interventionist Comments on Iran Election

Story Code : 1145386
US Official Makes Interventionist Comments on Iran Election
In response to a question on Iran's 14th presidential election, Patel told reporters on Monday that "these elections in Iran are not free and fair".

We do not expect that these elections to lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction, he claimed.

The American official said that the US is not in a position to confirm any turnout number or speculate on what the implications of that might mean for Iran.

When asked about holding the election in the US, he said, "The Iranians have conducted this kind of activity in the United States before, so this is nothing new".

Voters cast their ballots on June 28 to elect the successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on May 19.

In statement number 28, Iran's election headquarters declared that the Guardians Council has verified the validity of the 14th presidential election.

Since no candidate achieved an outright majority in the election, Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, the two candidates with the highest votes, will compete in a runoff on July 5.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024