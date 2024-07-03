0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 08:08

Sheikh Qassem: Our Response, Resistance to Any ‘Israeli’ Attack Not to Be Within A Ceiling, Rules of Engagement

Story Code : 1145427
“If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion,” Qassem said in an interview with The Associated Press at the group’s political office in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah’s participation is a “support front” for Hamas, and “if the war stops, this military support will no longer exist.”

“‘Israel’ can decide what it wants: limited war, total war, partial war,” he said, noting that “But it should expect that our response and our resistance will not be within a ceiling and rules of engagement set by ‘Israel’… If ‘Israel’ wages the war, it means it doesn't control its extent or who enters into it.”

Qassem further stated: “If what happens in Gaza is a mix between ceasefire and no ceasefire, war and no war, we can’t answer [how we would react] now, because we don’t know its shape, its results, its impacts.”
