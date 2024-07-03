Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict

Islam Times - The Middle East Eye website released a report detailing the United Arab Emirates' connection with a Serbian company providing arms to "Israel" during the Gaza conflict.

"Al-Quds Al-Arabi" reported that the Middle East Eye website in London has released an article concerning the United Arab Emirates' association with a Serbian arms company supplying weapons to "Israel" during the Gaza conflict.Recent research by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and Haaretz newspaper, detailed on the "Balkan Insight" website in an article titled "From Belgrade to Beersheba," reveals significant arms exports amounting to millions of dollars from a Serbian state-owned company to Israel, highlighting its longstanding ties with the UAE.According to the findings, the Serbian company (Yugo Import-SDPR) exported weaponry valued at $17.1 million using both military and non-military aircraft to the occupied territories.During the Cold War, when Serbia was part of Yugoslavia, it was a major arms exporter. Despite its close ties with Russia, as reported by the Financial Times, Serbia has also forged relations with Ukraine and exported munitions valued at $858 million.In 2021, Serbia's total exports were estimated at approximately $1.2 billion, extending to the Middle East region as well.Following the global crisis in 2013, Serbia pursued loans from the United Arab Emirates and entered into military agreements with the country.In 2014, the UAE and Saudi Arabia utilized these military supplies in airstrikes against Yemeni civilians, resulting in the deaths of thousands of non-combatants and causing a humanitarian catastrophe.