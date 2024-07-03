0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 08:09

Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict

Story Code : 1145428
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
"Al-Quds Al-Arabi" reported that the Middle East Eye website in London has released an article concerning the United Arab Emirates' association with a Serbian arms company supplying weapons to "Israel" during the Gaza conflict.

Recent research by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and Haaretz newspaper, detailed on the "Balkan Insight" website in an article titled "From Belgrade to Beersheba," reveals significant arms exports amounting to millions of dollars from a Serbian state-owned company to Israel, highlighting its longstanding ties with the UAE.

According to the findings, the Serbian company (Yugo Import-SDPR) exported weaponry valued at $17.1 million using both military and non-military aircraft to the occupied territories.

During the Cold War, when Serbia was part of Yugoslavia, it was a major arms exporter. Despite its close ties with Russia, as reported by the Financial Times, Serbia has also forged relations with Ukraine and exported munitions valued at $858 million.

In 2021, Serbia's total exports were estimated at approximately $1.2 billion, extending to the Middle East region as well.

Following the global crisis in 2013, Serbia pursued loans from the United Arab Emirates and entered into military agreements with the country.

In 2014, the UAE and Saudi Arabia utilized these military supplies in airstrikes against Yemeni civilians, resulting in the deaths of thousands of non-combatants and causing a humanitarian catastrophe.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
3 July 2024
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
3 July 2024
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
3 July 2024
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
3 July 2024
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024