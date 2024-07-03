0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 08:10

American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks

The American news network CBS interviewed Jeremy Robertson, captain of the US Navy ship "USS Carney," regarding the challenges posed by Ansarullah in the Red Sea against vessels associated with the Israeli regime.

The USS Carney destroyer returned to Mayport, Florida last May, concluding its seven-month deployment to the Middle East. Robertson informed the American network, "The conflict has transformed normal stability into an armed struggle against Yemen."

He added, "No US Navy ship has engaged in such a battle since World War II."

Robertson discussed the incidents in the Red Sea, expressing particular concern about ballistic missiles. "When you see something approaching at 5 or 6 times the speed of sound, you have 15 to 30 seconds to react."

He remarked, "This marks the Navy's initial real-world assessment against a hypersonic missile. The computer determines the missile's trajectory, altitude, and all specifications, but it's up to humans to push the buttons."

He explained, "The USS Carney was scheduled for refueling and restocking at sea but had to return to port to load larger missiles.

He highlighted that the US warship was firing million-dollar missiles at thousand-dollar drones, acknowledging that the "Carney" and other Navy ships patrolling the Red Sea cannot repel all of Yemen's attacks.

According to Robertson, when the "Carney" returned home, the skirmishes in the Red Sea were still ongoing.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Ansarullah, emphasized that the advanced missile capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces are unmatched, stating that Yemen's operations "clearly affect US, Israeli, and British forces."
