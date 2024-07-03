Iran Blacklists US Individuals over Suppression of Pro-Palestine Protests

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran imposed sanctions on a number of American individuals for their role in clamping down on academic movements in support of Palestine.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday morning, saying it has imposed sanctions on a number of American individuals involved in the flagrant violation of human rights by suppressing pro-Palestine student movements in the US.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the Law on ‘Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region’, (2017) in particular Article 5 of the Law, designates the following American individuals for their involvement in violation of human rights by suppressing peaceful protest of university students and professors in the United States who were supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza,” the statement said.The Americans subject to the sanctions include:1. William Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety of Georgia,2. Eddie Grier, Commanding Officer over Field Operations of Georgia,3. Linda J. Stump-Kurnick, Chief of the University of Florida Police Department,4. Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia,5. Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief, Metropolitan Police Department,6. Karl Jacobson, Chief of New Haven Police Department,7. Shane Streepy, Assistant Chief of University of Texas Police Department (UTPD),8. Michael Cox, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department,9. Scott Dunning, The Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief ,10. Michael Thompson, The Arizona State University Police Chief,11. John Brockie, Chief of Police at CAL State Long Beach Police Department.The Foreign Ministry said these Americans will be subject to sanctions which entail blocking of accounts and transactions in Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.“All relevant national organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take necessary measures for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions,” it added.US Police officers and university administrators clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters on dozens of college campuses in April, May and June, arresting students, removing encampments and threatening academic consequences.More than 3,100 people were arrested or detained on campuses across the US.The wave of student activism against the Israeli war on Gaza was sparked by the arrests of at least 108 protesters at Columbia University on April 18, after administrators appeared before Congress and promised a crackdown. Afterwards, tensions between protesters, universities and the police rose, prompting law enforcement to take action in some of America’s largest cities.At least 37,925 Palestinian people have been killed and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.