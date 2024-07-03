0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 08:18

Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1145438
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces, announced on Tuesday that the operation involved the use of winged missiles to target a significant site in the port city of Haifa, located in occupied Palestine.

Saree stated that the joint operation by Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of anti-terror fighters, successfully achieved its goals.

He emphasized that the Yemeni army will persist with such operations until Israeli regime ends its genocide against Palestinians.

Earlier, Saree had declared to Israel and its supporters that "there are no red lines for the Yemeni people, no red lines. If you have red lines, for us there are no red lines."

"We target things that the enemy hasn't thought of and can't imagine, things that neither the Yemeni people nor the people of the (Arab and Islamic) nation can imagine," he noted. "And we will reach a stage, by Allah's will and strength, to the fifth and sixth stages, if the enemy continues its aggression on Gaza, where there will be actions that even Yemenis themselves can't imagine, nor can the Americans," he warned.

Yemenis have openly supported Palestine’s struggle against Israel since the regime initiated its offensive in Gaza on October 7 last year. The genocidal war has resulted in the deaths of nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared that they will not cease their attacks until Israel halts its ground and aerial offensives.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, has expressed that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The ongoing attacks have disrupted global maritime trade, forcing major shipping and oil companies to avoid the Suez Canal and take longer routes around Africa.

Additionally, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets since the onset of Israel's campaign in Gaza.
Comment


