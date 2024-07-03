Belarus Not Going to Get Involved into Any Hostilities: Lukashenko

Islam Times - Belarus will not get involved into any hostilities, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We are not going to get involved into any combat operations," said at a government event ahead of Belarus’ Independence Day marked on July 3, TASS reported.According to Lukashenko, NATO doesn’t want the war in Ukraine to be ended, instead, it is seeking to drag Belarusians into it."I can guarantee that we will not tolerate any clashes on the border with Ukraine. There won’t be any," he stressed, adding that border clashes are neither in Belarus’ nor Ukraine’s interests, especially bearing in mind "the developments on the battlefield."He said that instead of talks, the West wants escalation. "Lost of money has been injected into Ukraine. I am absolutely sure that the West, first of all, the Americans are unwilling to leave Ukraine. It is a good stronghold, good soil. Who is going to withdraw from there? But there are not enough people to continue fighting. So, an escalation is needed to deploy NATO troops.Mercenaries are not enough," the Belarusian leader noted. In his words, the frontline situation is "catastrophic, very serious" for Ukrainians.He warned however that if anyone violated the border, "the response will be really tough and harsh."