Thursday 4 July 2024 - 04:34

IRGC Chief Commends Late President Raisi’s Dynamic Foreign Policy

Salami shared these remarks on Tuesday evening at a 40th-day memorial ceremony in Mashhad, honoring Raisi's passing in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

He noted that upon Raisi's election, Iran's foreign enemies were spreading false narratives and harboring malevolent aspirations. The enemies believed that during Raisi's presidency, Iran's diplomatic channels would close, and its foreign policy would be hindered. However, Raisi entered the presidential office and instilled hope, Salami stated.

The martyred president dismantled the enemy's efforts to demoralize the Iranian nation and reinforced Iran's global authority. Salami further mentioned that Raisi faced "maximum pressure" from Iran's foes when he assumed the presidency but managed to restore the nation's dignity and foster progress while steadfastly opposing adversarial forces.

Salami emphasized that the late president advanced a de-escalation policy with Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan during his brief tenure. He signed 222 cooperation agreements with various countries, thereby expanding Iran's regional influence.

The general also remarked that Raisi accomplished a decade's worth of work in just three years, noting that Iran's import, export, and oil sales volumes are at their peak, showing no signs of a sanctioned country.

Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, forged new pathways in Iran's international relations during his three-year presidency. Under his leadership, Iran joined BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] after years of anticipation.
