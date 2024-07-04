0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 04:37

Key Moments: Second Round of Debates in the 2024 Iranian Presidential Runoff Election

Story Code : 1145588
Key Moments: Second Round of Debates in the 2024 Iranian Presidential Runoff Election
Campaigning for the runoff began on Sunday, following the announcement of the June 28 election results by the Interior Ministry. Pezeshkian and Jalili, who received the most votes but did not secure an absolute majority, are competing in the runoff.

Pezeshkian is a former health minister and senior lawmaker from Tabriz. Jalili is the former chief nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body.

The debate featured the following highlights:

Jalili's Points:
  • - Emphasized the importance of continuing late President Ebrahim Raisi's policies to revive factories and reduce inflation.
    - Criticized Pezeshkian for lacking a clear plan and relying on trial-and-error methods.
    - Highlighted the need for transparency in large capital assets and controlling the circulation of money to manage inflation.
    - Proposed solutions for increasing car production, including imports and linking education to automotive and housing economics.
    - Stressed the importance of the stock market for economic growth and proposed insurance for shares.
    - Criticized previous administrations for mismanagement, particularly regarding subsidies and sanctions.

Pezeshkian's Points:
  • - Defended his qualifications and emphasized his connection with the people, distancing himself from party affiliations.
    - Advocated for managing retirees' assets productively and increasing retirees' salaries based on inflation.
    - Supported liberalizing car imports to allow market regulation without government intervention.
    - Called for improved healthcare access for retirees and increased subsidies for vulnerable groups.
    - Criticized the current government's economic performance, particularly in housing and inflation control.
    - Advocated for strategic action and legal frameworks to handle sanctions, emphasizing the need for international interaction for growth.
    - Rejected allegations of continuing Rouhani's policies and stressed the need for comprehensive economic planning involving experts.

The debate reflected contrasting approaches to economic issues, with Jalili advocating for continuity and increased production, while Pezeshkian emphasized social equity and international engagement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
3 July 2024
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
3 July 2024
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
3 July 2024
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
3 July 2024
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024