Four Palestinians Martyred in “Israeli” Raid in Tulkarem

Islam Times - The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that four Palestinians were martyred just before midnight on Tuesday in an “Israeli” drone raid on Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Medical sources at Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkaarem said four young men were killed tonight in an “Israeli” drone shelling of Nour Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarem.Sources at the hospital told WAFA that four young men succumbed to critical injuries they sustained after being targeted in an “Israeli” drone attack on central Nour Shams camp.The Ministry of Health identified the four slain Palestinians as Yazid Sa’ad Adel Shafe’, 22, Nemer Anwar Ahmad Hamarsheh, 25, Mohammed Yasir Raja Shahadeh, 20 and Mohammed Hassan Ghanem Knoh, 22.WAFA correspondent said a huge explosion was heard in the city of Tulkarem after an occupation drone fired a missile targeting a neighborhood in the middle of the camp.The martyrdom of the four youths brings the number of Palestinians martyred in Tulkarem over the past 24 hours to six.On Monday, a woman and child were martyred during the occupation's incursion into the city of Tulkarem and the camp of Nour Shams.The woman was martyred by shrapnel injuries in the neck and back, and the child was shot and martyred by an “Israeli” forces bullet to the head.The “Israeli” occupation forces broke into the camp on Monday, carrying out a large-scale military assault that lasted for over seven hours and resulted in the killing of a woman and a child and the destruction of infrastructure and residents’ properties.