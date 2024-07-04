Gov’t Media Office: “Israel’s” Intentional Attacks on Gaza Hospitals Persist

Islam Times - The Gaza government has condemned the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s deliberate crimes against Palestinian hospitals, stating that the entity has taken 34 hospitals out of service, with the latest being the European Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the “Israeli” occupation is “forcibly evacuating the European Hospital east of Khan Younis and taking it out of service”. This action, they said, is creating “a humanitarian disaster that deepens the health crisis in the Gaza Strip to an unprecedented level and threatens the lives of thousands of patients and injured”.The “Israeli” occupation army has issued orders to force “the European Hospital and hundreds of medical staff east of Khan Younis [in the south of the Gaza Strip] to evacuate and leave the hospital," according to the statement.This, the Government Media Office said, "constitutes a humanitarian disaster that deepens the health crisis in the Gaza Strip to an unprecedented level, threatening the lives of thousands of injured and patients.""With this new crime, the deliberate and intentional crimes of the 'Israeli' occupation against hospitals continue according to a premeditated plan and intention aimed at creating a humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip," the statement continued.The entity has taken 34 hospitals out of service, the latest being the European Hospital, to deepen the humanitarian and health crisis, significantly increasing the pressure on the remaining medical staff and health centers. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central governorate, the only one left providing health services, is now dealing with doubled numbers of patients and injured.The Gaza government condemned "this ongoing crime in full view... of the entire world, taking the European Hospital out of health service without any action to stop this massacre against this medical facility." They affirmed that the international community's failure to take a strong and decisive stance against the invasion of hospitals, taking them out of service, and targeting them with bombing and rockets has encouraged the occupation to continue its crimes against the health sector.The Gaza government holds "the ‘Israeli’ occupation and the American administration, as a partner in this aggression," and asserts that the international community is "fully responsible for the continuation of these massacres and crimes against the health sector, hospitals, medical staff, the injured, and the patients."In conclusion, the government demanded "the immediate and urgent intervention of the international community and all international and UN organizations to pressure the ‘Israeli’ occupation to stop the genocide and stop targeting hospitals and taking them out of service."The Gaza Health Ministry has already warned that its hospitals are facing shutdown due to the depletion of fuel required for operating generators, which the apartheid “Israeli” entity restricts from entering Gaza.Since the start of the offensive on October 7 last year, “Israeli” occupation forces have particularly targeted Gaza's education and health sectors, bombing most of the hospitals, schools, colleges and universities.A report indicated that the entity has murdered more than 8,570 Palestinian students in the besieged Gaza Strip since October. The Wafa news agency, citing the Palestinian Education Ministry, reported that over 490 teachers and administrators were also murdered and more than 3,400 wounded in both Gaza and the West Bank. Hundreds of educational institutions, including 65 run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], were also bombed and vandalized.Despite the UN Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the "Israeli" entity continues its genocidal war against the Palestinian people trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip, aiming for the complete eradication of its people. The attacks have killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them innocent children and defenseless women.The Zionist forces have also reduced most Palestinian homes, offices, schools and other buildings to ruins amid an inhumane blockade of food, water, power and medicine. The International Court of Justice is currently investigating the charges levied against Tel Aviv, including War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity as well as Genocide.