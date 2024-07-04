Lebanon to Become One-Way Hell for Israel: Iranian Caretaker FM

Islam Times - The caretaker foreign minister of Iran warned the Israeli regime that military aggression against Lebanon will drive Zionists into a hell without return.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Baqeri warned the Zionist regime against attacking Lebanon.“Lebanon will be definitely a one-way hell for Zionists,” he said.The Iranian diplomat noted that the Lebanese resistance forces have successfully created the necessary deterrence both in the field and the diplomatic arena.At least 37,925 people have been killed and 87,141 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.The Israeli military also launches attacks on areas in southern Lebanon.Feeding the idea of Israel shifting military focus from Gaza to Lebanon have been statements from officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said last week that Israel is winding down operations in Rafah and will redirect to Lebanon.Israel’s attacks have displaced nearly 100,000 people from their homes in south Lebanon and killed at least 435 people, some 349 of them named by Hezbollah as its members.