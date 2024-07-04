Iranian Citizen Released after Illegal Detention in France

Islam Times - Iranian musician and moviemaker Bashir Beeazaar has been released after being unlawfully held in detention in France for a month, an official announced.

The head of the Iranian presidential office’s public relations said in a post on his X account on Wednesday that Beeazaar, who was illegally kept in custody in France for a couple of weeks on bogus charges, has been released and is being repatriated.Beeazaar, a former production manager at the Music and Song Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was summoned and detained by French police in June. He has been vocal in his support for the Palestinian cause and in highlighting Israeli crimes in Gaza through social media.His social media content has consistently focused on cultural issues related to the Muslim world and the Palestinian cause, which the French authorities now seem to be using as a pretext for his arrest and potential deportation, Press TV reported.The French interior ministry had accused Beeazaar of disseminating alleged Iranian "state propaganda" and promoting “anti-Zionism and anti-Americanism,” which they view as "political-religious interference."