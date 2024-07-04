0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 04:55

Iranian Citizen Released after Illegal Detention in France

Story Code : 1145597
Iranian Citizen Released after Illegal Detention in France
The head of the Iranian presidential office’s public relations said in a post on his X account on Wednesday that Beeazaar, who was illegally kept in custody in France for a couple of weeks on bogus charges, has been released and is being repatriated.

Beeazaar, a former production manager at the Music and Song Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was summoned and detained by French police in June. He has been vocal in his support for the Palestinian cause and in highlighting Israeli crimes in Gaza through social media.

His social media content has consistently focused on cultural issues related to the Muslim world and the Palestinian cause, which the French authorities now seem to be using as a pretext for his arrest and potential deportation, Press TV reported.

The French interior ministry had accused Beeazaar of disseminating alleged Iranian "state propaganda" and promoting “anti-Zionism and anti-Americanism,” which they view as "political-religious interference."
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
3 July 2024
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
3 July 2024
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
3 July 2024
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
3 July 2024
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024