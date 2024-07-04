0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 04:59

UN Rights Chief Warns about Rise of Far-Right in Europe

Story Code : 1145600
UN Rights Chief Warns about Rise of Far-Right in Europe
"We need to be very vigilant because especially history tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other, is a harbinger for what's to come," Volker Turk told reporters at a press conference in Geneva. "It's an alarm bell we need to ring", Reuters reported.

Far-right parties made gains in the European Parliament last month and France is holding a run-off election this weekend where opponents of its far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally are seeking to block them from power.

Turk, who is nearly half way through his four-year term as UN rights chief and whose job it is to speak out against the backsliding of freedoms, has fought for years to boost refugee protections.

As an Austrian, whose country became a hotbed of anti-semitism in the 1930s and participated in the Holocaust after its annexation by Nazi Germany in 1938, he has previously cited a desire to prevent future atrocities as part of his inspiration.

"In Europe we have unfortunately seen an increase in hate speech, an increase in discriminatory speech and it's important that political leaders are very clear that there should be zero tolerance for hate speech and for any attempt to denigrate others," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
3 July 2024
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
3 July 2024
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
3 July 2024
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
3 July 2024
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024