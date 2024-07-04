0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 05:00

Ukraine Says It Thwarted Plot to Overthrow Government

Story Code : 1145601
In a Telegram post, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed the plot organizers planned to trigger a riot in Kyiv on June 30 as a distraction to seize control of the Ukrainian parliament and remove the military and political leadership from power.

According to CNN, it is unclear how viable the planned plot was, or if those accused have any connection with Russia.

Four suspects have been identified, with two held in custody, the SBU said. They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. The SBU said it seized weapons and ammunition, as well as cellphones, computers and other records “with evidence of criminal action.”

The suspect rented a hall with a capacity of 2,000 people and was looking to recruit military personnel and armed guards from private companies to “carry out the seizure” of parliament, the prosecutor’s office said. It is unclear if authorities are seeking any more suspects.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government is in power as its presidential term expires in March 2024. However, in November of last year, the president of the country announced that holding elections in a war situation was not appropriate and would only lead to the escalation of the situation inside the country, thus he canceled the elections.

This is while the erosion of the war, economic problems and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians have increased dissatisfaction with the Zelenskyi government.
