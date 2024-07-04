Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'

Islam Times - The Hezbollah resistance movement fired as many as 100 missiles at military bases of the Zionist Israeli regime's military on Wednesday.

Hezbollah fires 100 Katyusha missiles at headquarters of Golan Division 210 in Nafah barracks headquarters of Golan Division 210 in the Nafah barracks, as well as headquarters of air and missile defense in Keila barracks, a statement released by the Hezbollah movement said on Wednesday.The Hezbollah statement further said that "In line with supporting the steadfast people of Gaza and helping the brave and noble resistance and in response to the terrorist act in al-Housh area in the city of Tyre, today, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, the fighters of the resistance targeted the command headquarters of the 769th brigade in Kiryat Shmona barracks with Falak missiles."The attack was Hezbollah response to assassination and martyrdom of Hezbollah Commander Mohammad Nehma Nasser by apartheid Israel in Tyre, southern Lebanon.