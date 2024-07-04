0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 05:04

Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'

Story Code : 1145607
Hezbollah fires 100 Katyusha missiles at headquarters of Golan Division 210 in Nafah barracks headquarters of Golan Division 210 in the Nafah barracks, as well as headquarters of air and missile defense in Keila barracks, a statement released by the Hezbollah movement said on Wednesday. 

The Hezbollah statement further said that "In line with supporting the steadfast people of Gaza and helping the brave and noble resistance and in response to the terrorist act in al-Housh area in the city of Tyre, today, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, the fighters of the resistance targeted the command headquarters of the 769th brigade in Kiryat Shmona barracks with Falak missiles."

The attack was Hezbollah response to assassination and martyrdom of Hezbollah Commander Mohammad Nehma Nasser by apartheid Israel in Tyre, southern Lebanon.
