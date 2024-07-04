0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 05:05

Michelle Obama Could Beat Trump in Landslide, Poll Suggests

Story Code : 1145608
Michelle Obama Could Beat Trump in Landslide, Poll Suggests
The best-selling author and wife of former President Barack Obama would beat Trump by over 10 points, with 50% of voters saying they would vote for Obama and 39% saying they would vote for Trump, according to the latest Reuter's poll. 

According to Salon Daily Newsletters, the poll also finds President Joe Biden tied with Trump, each receiving 40% in a two-way race. In hi this matchup, 8% of voters said they would vote for somebody else and 8% of voters said they would not vote.

All other hypothetical Democratic candidates trail behind the former president and presumptive GOP candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris sits just one point behind Trump at 42% to Trump’s 43%, within the poll's margin of error, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits at 39% against Trump’s 42%.

Obama also topped the charts in favorability scores, with 55% of voters having a favorable opinion of the former first lady. That’s 10 points higher than either Trump or Biden. 

Following Thursday’s presidential debate, more than half of voters said Biden should drop out of the race and just under half said the same of Trump.

Despite her popularity among American voters, Obama has said many times that she has no desire to run for office. 

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign,” Obama’s communication director said in a statement to MSNBC earlier this year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
American Captain: We Have Failed to Fend Off Ansarullah Attacks
3 July 2024
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
Middle East Eye: UAE’s Ties to Arms Manufacturer Supporting "Israel" During the Gaza Conflict
3 July 2024
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa in Support of Gaza
3 July 2024
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
3 July 2024
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024