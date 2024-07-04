0
Thursday 4 July 2024 - 09:27

US: Biden Slams Supreme Court Decision Granting Trump Immunity

The legal ruling granted Trump absolute immunity against some of the charges against him, after he made blatant attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 elections that he lost to incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump took to celebrating his victory on his Truth social media, writing in capital letters: “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Even though the 6-3 ruling did not give Trump complete cover for the various crimes he is accused of relating to the election, it fits in with his strategy of pushing back the trials in question to after the 2024 elections. The judges voted on party lines.

If Trump wins, he could either appoint an attorney general who will be amenable to stopping the proceeding, or even grant a presidential pardon to himself.

Biden also responded to the ruling, stressing that “there are no kings in America.”

“Each, each of us is equal before the law,” he said. “No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity,” he said, “fundamentally changed” that.

“For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the supreme court of the United States.”

This comes after Trump and Biden faced off last week in the first presidential debate, with Trump claiming victory over the “incompetent” incumbent president.

Biden's performance, in which he appeared feeble, prompted Democratic leaders both anonymously and publicly to question whether or not he is fit to continue in office for another term.
