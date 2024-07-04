Iran to Launch Satellites Developed by Private Sector: Space Agency Chief

Islam Times - The head of Iran's Space Agency said the country will launch two satellites developed by the private sector in the near future.

Hassan Salarieh said Wednesday that the launch of the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites will mark continued progress in Iran’s civil space program.He said this year is expected to be productive for the launch of Iranian satellites, particularly those developed by the private sector."The Kowsar satellite is a sensing satellite, and the Iranian Space Agency has finalized a contract to purchase its imagery," he said. "This initiative is a significant step in supporting the private sector and fostering a market for its space products."The Hodhod satellite, serving both research and communication purposes, will be launched simultaneously with Kowsar.The precise schedule for these launches will be announced shortly.Salarieh also mentioned that several other satellites, currently under development by the private sector, are slated for launch within the current Iranian year, Press TV reported.Despite facing sanctions from Western nations, Iran has achieved significant milestones in its civil space program.It ranks among the top 10 nations worldwide with the capability to develop and deploy satellites.Earlier this year, Iran successfully launched the indigenous Mahda research satellite, along with two research payloads, using the domestically produced Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite launch vehicle (SLV).Mahda, weighing 32 kilograms (kg), is tasked with testing satellite subsystems, assessing the Simorgh SLV's payload deployment capabilities, and evaluating the performance and reliability of new designs and homegrown technologies in space.Previously, the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) adeptly placed the Soraya satellite into an orbit 750 kilometers above Earth within 11 minutes.The research satellite, produced by the ISA, was launched aboard the Qaem-100 SLV.The Qaem-100 is a three-stage, solid-fuel SLV developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force.