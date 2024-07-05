0
Friday 5 July 2024

Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion

A field commander of the anti-terror group stressed that there would be "escalation for escalation" in the event of a full-blown military aggression against Lebanon.

The commander, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had already sent "experts and advisors" to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iraqi political scientist Ali al-Baidar warned that a major war between "Israel" and Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement "will not be limited to Lebanese territory".

"In Iraq and in the region armed groups will enter into the confrontation," he added.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been staging numerous strikes against targets lying across the occupied Palestinian territories.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi resistance fighters and the Yemeni armed forces launched cruise missiles at "a vital target" in the city of Haifa in the occupied lands.
