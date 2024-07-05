0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 01:24

Pro-Palestine Protesters Scale Australia’s Parliament Roof, Slams “Israel’s” Gaza War

Pro-Palestine Protesters Scale Australia’s Parliament Roof, Slams “Israel’s” Gaza War
The anti-war protest move was carried out in Canberra on Thursday, the final day of parliamentary sessions before a six-week winter recess, forcing authorities to lock down some areas of Australia’s federal parliament.

The demonstration, which appeared to be coordinated with other actions highlighting the climate crisis and Indigenous rights, displayed slogans on their banners such as “War Crimes … Enabled Here”, “From the River to The Sea Palestine Will Be Free”, and “No Peace on Stolen Land.”

Self-identifying as Renegade Activists, protesters, from this vantage point, also read out a statement that called for an end to “US and Australian support for the genocidal” entity of “Israel”.

One of the protesters gave a speech using a megaphone condemning the “Israeli” entity for committing war crimes.
