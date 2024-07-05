0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 01:26

Six Arrested in Connection with Stampede in North India, Police Say

Story Code : 1145819
Six Arrested in Connection with Stampede in North India, Police Say
The stampede happened on Tuesday in Phulrai Mughal Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, where about 250,000 people had gathered to listen to preacher Suraj Pal Singh, also known as 'Bhole Baba', Reuters reported.

The organizers of the event had taken permission for a gathering of only 80,000 people, an initial police report said.

Baba said in a statement on Wednesday that the stampede was caused by "anti-social elements" but did not elaborate.

The four men and two women arrested were aides of Baba and were involved in organizing the event that culminated in the stampede, police said.

"When the stampede situation happened, all these people who organized (the event) fled from the spot," Uttar Pradesh police Inspector-General Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

A.P. Singh, the preacher’s lawyer, said he would also represent the six people who had been arrested.

"Police are doing their job but the people they have arrested are the people whose family members are victims of the stampede," Singh said. "Those who actually caused the stampede have run away."

The stampede broke out on Tuesday afternoon when attendees were exiting the canopied ground by a highway where the event was held, the initial police report said.

Several people ran towards the preacher's vehicle but were stopped by his aides, leading to commotion during which some of them fell to the ground and were trampled, officials said.

Others who tried to run to open fields to escape the stampede also slipped and fell on the uneven ground in the path of the rest of the crowd, and were unable to get up.

The dead, which included 112 women and seven children, have all been identified and their bodies handed over to their families, officials said on Thursday.

Stampedes and other accidents are not uncommon at religious events and places in India involving large crowds, and most of these are blamed on poor crowd management.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
4 July 2024
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
4 July 2024
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
4 July 2024
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
4 July 2024
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024