Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks

Islam Times - Several Israeli military sites came under missile and drone attacks by Hezbollah in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s assassination of a top commander of the popular resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

More than 200 missiles and drones were used in the Hezbollah attacks.Hezbollah said in a statement on Thursday that the attack was carried out in response to the martyrdom of Mohamed Naim Nasser, who was assassinated a day earlier in an Israeli airstrike on al-Housh area in Tyre in southern Lebanon, and the occupying regime’s months-long onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.The targets included the new headquarters of the 91st Division in the Ayelet barrack, the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade in the Katsaviya barrack, in addition to the headquarters of the Armored Battalion of the 7th Brigade in the Gamla barrack.Hezbollah also struck the headquarters of the 210th Division (Golan Division) at the Nafah base, and the headquarters of the artillery regiment of the 210th Division in the Yarden barracks.The Lebanese resistance movement said it had targeted the al-Marj site with a heavy Burkan missile, hitting it directly, according to Press TV.Israeli media said missile sirens went off in several illegal settlements in the northeast of the occupied territories, adding, “Fires broke out in a number of areas in northern Israel” following the attacks.Providing no further details, the reports said an Israeli soldier was killed and several others were injured as a result of missile and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah.Two security sources told Reuters news agency that the assassinated Lebanese commander was responsible for a section of Hezbollah’s operations at the border, where the group and Israeli forces have been fighting since October last year.Since early October, Hezbollah and Israel have been involved in a series of deadly clashes. These confrontations were initiated after the Tel Aviv regime launched a genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.Hezbollah has vowed to maintain its retaliatory strikes as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has killed 37,925 people and injured 87,141 so far.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel, but if it happens they are ready.Last week, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that “no place” in the Israeli-occupied territories would be spared from the group’s weapons in the event of a full-blown war.Nasrallah also said Hezbollah would attack any other country in the region that assisted Israel in the war effort, citing Cyprus, which has hosted Israeli forces for training.