Islam Times - The Palestinian sources announced that Israeli forces invaded several areas across the West Bank and arrested a number of the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

In this brutal attack, the Zionist military forces attacked the old neighborhood of Qalqiliya city in the north of the West Bank and arrested a Palestinian youth.In another attack, Zionist soldiers attacked Al-Jalazone refugee camp in the north of Ramallah and clashed with civilians.Eyewitnesses report hearing the sound of explosions, the use of tear gas, and war bullets fired by the Zionist forces towards the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.