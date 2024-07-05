0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 01:47

Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Genocidal War Crosses 38,000

Story Code : 1145828
Israeli forces' attacks killed at least 58 more Gazans on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 38,011 since last Oct. 7, 2023 the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 87,445 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

The ministry went on to add that Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 179 others in the last 24 hours.

