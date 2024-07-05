Islam Times - The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement while criticizing the fact that the Arab countries do not include the Israeli regime in their terrorist list said that the US presidential candidates are competing with each other to express loyalty to the Zionists and supporting this regime.

The lack of engagement and concern regarding serious events within Arab and Islamic countries is a crisis afflicting both communities, al-Houthi said."One of the most dangerous points of weakness that the enemies count in their favor in the reality of Arabs and Muslims is the weakness of interaction and interest in serious events," al-Houthi stressed.Al-Houthi expressed concern over the diminishing attention to the prolonged aggression on Gaza, noting that many people lose interest in following events and reacting to them over time. In that light, he emphasized, "What is happening in Palestine is not ordinary news that one can get used to hearing and remain indifferent to. It is a crime of genocide against an oppressed and Muslim people, a horrific and criminal bloodbath unparalleled."The United States faced immense difficulty in its efforts to halt Yemeni military operations at sea, and facing the operations was not an easy task, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, said on ThursdaySayyed al-Houthi revealed during his weekly address that this week's support operations for the Yemeni front included 12 operations as part of the fourth escalation phase. He noted that last week's operations involved the use of 20 ballistic and cruise missiles, a drone, and a boat across the maritime theater of operations.Discussing the targets, al-Houthi mentioned that six ships were targeted, bringing the total number of ships attacked since the beginning of the support operations to 162. "The Americans recognize the strength of our strikes and have acknowledged that we have forced their entire naval fleet to retreat, a valuable lesson for them," al-Houthi asserted.Sayyed Abdulmalik revealed that the continuity and successful escalation of Yemeni operations and development is what astonished, worried, and frightened the enemies, indicating that with all the events since World War II, the Americans believe that what is happening in the Red Sea is distinct and more sustainable.The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution noted that the Yemeni army continues to develop military capabilities to overcome enemy technologies, limit them, and benefit from enemies’ assessments of its operations in developing itself.He stated that “the joint operations between the Yemeni army and the Iraqi resistance are continuing to bomb targets and are witnessing a great and important path,” explaining that “Hezbollah’s operations are on the rise quantitatively and qualitatively, and there is no point or value to the psychological trembling war.”