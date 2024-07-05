0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 01:48

Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List

Story Code : 1145829
Yemen
The lack of engagement and concern regarding serious events within Arab and Islamic countries is a crisis afflicting both communities, al-Houthi said.

"One of the most dangerous points of weakness that the enemies count in their favor in the reality of Arabs and Muslims is the weakness of interaction and interest in serious events," al-Houthi stressed.

Al-Houthi expressed concern over the diminishing attention to the prolonged aggression on Gaza, noting that many people lose interest in following events and reacting to them over time. In that light, he emphasized, "What is happening in Palestine is not ordinary news that one can get used to hearing and remain indifferent to. It is a crime of genocide against an oppressed and Muslim people, a horrific and criminal bloodbath unparalleled."

The United States faced immense difficulty in its efforts to halt Yemeni military operations at sea, and facing the operations was not an easy task, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, said on Thursday

Sayyed al-Houthi revealed during his weekly address that this week's support operations for the Yemeni front included 12 operations as part of the fourth escalation phase. He noted that last week's operations involved the use of 20 ballistic and cruise missiles, a drone, and a boat across the maritime theater of operations.

Discussing the targets, al-Houthi mentioned that six ships were targeted, bringing the total number of ships attacked since the beginning of the support operations to 162. "The Americans recognize the strength of our strikes and have acknowledged that we have forced their entire naval fleet to retreat, a valuable lesson for them," al-Houthi asserted.

Sayyed Abdulmalik revealed that the continuity and successful escalation of Yemeni operations and development is what astonished, worried, and frightened the enemies, indicating that with all the events since World War II, the Americans believe that what is happening in the Red Sea is distinct and more sustainable.

The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution noted that the Yemeni army continues to develop military capabilities to overcome enemy technologies, limit them, and benefit from enemies’ assessments of its operations in developing itself.

He stated that “the joint operations between the Yemeni army and the Iraqi resistance are continuing to bomb targets and are witnessing a great and important path,” explaining that “Hezbollah’s operations are on the rise quantitatively and qualitatively, and there is no point or value to the psychological trembling war.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
4 July 2024
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
4 July 2024
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
4 July 2024
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
4 July 2024
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern
Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles towards Northern 'Israel'
4 July 2024
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable
4 July 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments
4 July 2024
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
US: Trump Could End NATO Expansion
3 July 2024