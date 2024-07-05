Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation forces recently acknowledged the death of an officer from the Givati Brigade and serious injuries to others during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The officer, a platoon commander in the “Rotem” Regiment, was killed in action alongside another officer and a soldier who were wounded during the Palestinian resistance.The occupation army also confirmed the death of a captain, a team leader in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, who was killed by an anti-tank missile in the Shujaiya neighborhood.The total number of recognized deaths of Israeli occupation soldiers has now reached 677 since October 7, 2023, with 322 killed in ground battles within Gaza.Despite efforts to conceal the true extent of their losses, the Palestinian resistance continues to confront the Israeli occupation forces with videos and data showing the actual toll.