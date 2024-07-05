0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 11:46

WHO: Fuel Shortages in Gaza will Devastate Health Services

Story Code : 1145894
WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X [formerly Twitter], of impending health service disruption in Gaza due to critical fuel shortage.

“Further disruption to health services is imminent in Gaza due to a severe lack of fuel,” he cautioned.

The UN health agency has warned that Gaza received only 90,000 liters of fuel on Wednesday, despite the health sector requiring 80,000 liters daily.

WHO and partners in Gaza face tough choices, Tedros added.

“Israel” has complete control over all entry into the sealed-off Gaza area.

Fuel is crucial for hospital generators, humanitarian and emergency vehicles, and has been difficult to obtain due to “Israeli” claims it could benefit Hamas fighters.

WHO is directing limited fuel supplies to key hospitals in Kuwait, including Nasser Medical Complex, Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, and the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah.

“Fuel was provided to 21 ambulances for the Palestinian Red Crescent to maintain services,” Tedros noted.

In parallel, he lamented that the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis has been out of service since Tuesday, and the loss of more hospitals in the Strip would be catastrophic.
