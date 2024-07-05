0
Friday 5 July 2024 - 11:49

Biden into another Stumble: Proud to Be A Black Woman!

Story Code : 1145896
Biden into another Stumble: Proud to Be A Black Woman!
Biden openly admitted he “screwed up” the debate, but told The Earl Ingram Show that he will “get back up,” rejecting any intention of dropping out of the presidential race.

“I had a bad night.... And the fact of the matter is that, you know, I screwed up,” Biden said, after his aides spent a week offering various excuses from an alleged preparation overload, to a minor cold and a jet lag from a trip 12 days prior to the debate.

During a separate interview with Philadelphia’s WURD, the gaffe-prone US leader struggled to find the right phrase while apparently trying to refer to Vice President Kamala Harris and recall his time in Barack Obama’s administration.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman... to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved of the first black woman on the Supreme Court. There’s so much that we can do because... look, we’re the United States of America,” Biden said.

The US president also delivered a four-minute speech at the White House, focusing his remarks on his visit last month to Normandy, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, but seemingly veered off script and lost his train of thought several times, and at one point even called his rival Trump a “colleague.”

“And by the way, you know I was in that WWI cemetery in France, and.... the one that one of our colleagues, the former president, did not wanna go and be up there... I shouldn’t probably have said it anyway,” Biden said before abruptly cutting the story short, and continuing his prepared remarks.

In another clip scrutinized and mocked by critics, Biden greeted the crowd with a lively “Ho! Ho! Ho! Happy Independence Day!”, after Harris almost mistakenly introduced him as the vice president.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
5 July 2024
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
5 July 2024
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
5 July 2024
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
5 July 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
Campaigning Ends for Presidential Runoff in Iran
4 July 2024
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
Multiple People Injured in Explosion at US Weapons Plant
4 July 2024
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
Putin, Xi Headline Summit with Anti-Western Stance
4 July 2024
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to
Former Israeli Army Commander: Hamas Defeat Impossible, Gaza Events Disgrace to 'Israel'
4 July 2024