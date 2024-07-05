0
Friday 5 July 2024

Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression

Yemen
"Battle in the Red Sea has attested to the fact that US aircraft carriers are an obsolete weapons system, and are not worth spending money on," al-Houthi said in televised remarks from Sana’a on Thursday.

He emphasized the Yemeni Armed Forces' success in countering US Navy vessels with ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and unmanned surface vehicles, pointing to the acknowledgment of Yemeni operations' efficiency by American military officials.

"US attempts to Yemeni maritime operations are ineffective, and have so far failed to produce any promising results," al-Houthi continued. "Americans have come to realize the extent of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ military might."

He also highlighted the ongoing advancements, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles with precision targeting.

The Yemeni naval forces have conducted multiple pro-Palestine operations in waters off the coast of the country this week, as the US and its Western allies have escalated their missile strikes against Yemen.

Al-Houthi criticized US efforts to rally support for aggression against Yemen, urging Arab states to resist involvement. He cited the return of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was targeted multiple times during its Red Sea deployment, as a testament to ongoing Yemeni resistance despite US-led airstrikes.

Al-Houthi urged the Arab states to blacklist Israel as a terrorist entity, calling out regional hesitance despite atrocities in Gaza. He praised Gaza-based resistance against Israeli forces and criticized Arab governments for overlooking Palestinian suffering.

The Ansarullah leader said the US administration fully supports the crimes of Israel, and that President Joe Biden brags about Washington’s unqualified support for the Tel Aviv regime.

“Americans are viewed as accomplices and advocates of Israel in all these crimes. The US has stooped to a new low level of dishonor, where it is trying to cover up Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza,” he said.

Houthi also pointed to the chaotic US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, stating that the two contenders vied with each other during the show to prove their stronger loyalty to Israel.
