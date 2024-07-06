0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:26

Iran, Russia Discuss Closer Banking Cooperation

Story Code : 1145994
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin held talks with his Russian counterpart Elvira Nabiullina on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia in St. Petersburg on July 4, 2024.

The governors discussed a wide range of issues of financial and banking cooperation between Russia and Iran, Bank of Russia reported.

In the meeting, also attended by Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, they discussed the latest state of the joint projects in the banking and financial sector.
