0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:27

EU Voices Concern over Israel's Hospital Evacuation Orders in Gaza

Story Code : 1145996

In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the orders impact 250,000 people and threaten the patients and staff of the European Hospital, forcing them to relocate to other facilities.

"This evacuation decision is certain to worsen overcrowding and cause severe shortages in the already overwhelmed remaining hospitals at a time when access to emergency medical care is critical," Borrell and Lenarcic stated.

"Forced evacuations are creating a humanitarian crisis within the crisis. They exacerbate an already catastrophic humanitarian situation, with nearly 1.9 million Gazans displaced within the Strip, as stated by UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, in the Security Council," they continued.

They emphasized that there are no facilities to accommodate the displaced, and humanitarian partners struggle to meet the immense needs of the newly displaced.

The EU noted that it has mobilized all its crisis response and humanitarian tools to channel needed aid to Gaza.

They also urged the implementation of the International Court of Justice orders of January 26 and May 24, describing them as "legally binding."
