Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:28

Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Jenin Raid

Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Jenin Raid
Israeli troops stormed the city of Jenin and the adjoining refugee camp on Friday, killing at least five Palestinians and critically wounding several others, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA and Wissam Bakr, Director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital.

Israeli military units, using multiple vehicles, encircled a house on the western side of Jenin. The forces demanded the surrender of one of the occupants via loudspeakers before attacking the house with shoulder-fired missiles. Clashes erupted between locals and Israeli forces near the besieged house on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp.

Reports indicate power outages in parts of Jenin camp and the city itself, as Israeli forces targeted electricity transformers with gunfire.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided Tulkarem, arresting a young Palestinian, according to WAFA. This raid follows the recent killings of several Palestinians and an Israeli soldier in Tulkarem and the nearby Nur Shams refugee camp.

Israeli forces also stormed Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and clashes broke out following raids in Aqraba and Sebastia in the Nablus governorate. Several Palestinians suffered from tear-gas inhalation during these confrontations. The Israeli military fired live and rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas, causing multiple injuries.

Since early October 2023, when Israel launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, casualties have increased in the West Bank due to intensified near-daily raids by Israeli forces. More than 550 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and over 9,300 have been detained. Additionally, at least 38,011 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past eight months.
