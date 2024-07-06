0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:34

Russia Conducts Mobile Nuclear Missile Launcher Drills

Russia Conducts Mobile Nuclear Missile Launcher Drills
The ministry said Yars missile launcher crews in at least two different regions were set to move over 100 kilometers (62 miles) and practice camouflage and deployment, Reuters reported.

It published video showing a mobile launcher maneuvering along forest roads and taking up position before troops covered it in camouflage netting.

"Similar exercises will be held by other missile units in the near future," the defense ministry said.

In June, Russia conducted tactical nuclear weapons drills with Belarus after what Moscow said were threats from Western powers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said then that Moscow had no need to use nuclear weapons to secure victory in Ukraine, but added that he did not rule out changes to the country's nuclear doctrine.
