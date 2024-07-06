0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:35

Kenyan Rights Groups Decry Abductions

Story Code : 1146003
Kenyan Rights Groups Decry Abductions
The 28-year-old had been involved in the youth-led protests that have upended Kenya since last month and had been released by police only hours earlier following his arrest at one of the demonstrations.

He shouted for help.

"But people were also running. So they took me," he told Reuters.

Dozens of Kenyans have been targeted in similar abductions in the past two weeks, said human rights groups, who blame the extrajudicial arrests on Kenya's intelligence services.

Organized online and leaderless, the protests -initially a call to repeal tax hikes- have developed into a movement that has cut across Kenya's traditional ethnic divisions, becoming the biggest threat of William Ruto's two-year-old presidency.

Though Ruto withdrew the tax increases in a victory for the movement, the heavy-handed reaction to the protests has raised fears of rights backsliding, as campaign groups have documented hundreds of arrests and at least 39 deaths.

Amnesty, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Law Society of Kenya all put the number of abductions at more than 30, though they said most were later released.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
6 July 2024
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
6 July 2024
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
6 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression
5 July 2024
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
5 July 2024
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
5 July 2024
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
5 July 2024
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
5 July 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024