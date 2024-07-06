0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:38

Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut

Story Code : 1146007
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
They discussed security and political developments in Palestine and Gaza, as well as support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

They further discussed the latest developments in the negotiations taking place these days, the atmosphere, and the proposals put forward to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Al Manar reported.

In parallel, the two sides affirmed the continuation of field and political coordination at every level to achieve the desired goals.

Both sides also reiterated their commitment to ongoing coordination to achieve their goals.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
6 July 2024
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
6 July 2024
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
6 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression
5 July 2024
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
5 July 2024
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
5 July 2024
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
5 July 2024
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
5 July 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024