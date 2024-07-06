Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a leadership delegation from Hamas led by Khalil Al-Hayya.

They discussed security and political developments in Palestine and Gaza, as well as support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.They further discussed the latest developments in the negotiations taking place these days, the atmosphere, and the proposals put forward to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Al Manar reported.In parallel, the two sides affirmed the continuation of field and political coordination at every level to achieve the desired goals.Both sides also reiterated their commitment to ongoing coordination to achieve their goals.