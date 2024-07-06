0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:40

Erdogan: Turkey May Extend Invitation to Syria's Bashar al-Assad

Story Code : 1146009
Erdogan: Turkey May Extend Invitation to Syria
The Turkish president on Friday signaled a new diplomatic peace initiative with Damascus, suggesting a potential invitation to Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

“We, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, may have an invitation to Bashar al-Assad,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where he attended a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Anadolu Agency reported.

“If Mr. Putin can visit Turkey, this could be the beginning of a new process," he added.

"The passing years in Syria have clearly shown everyone the need for establishing a permanent solution,” the Turkish leader said, referring to the violence and chaos since the 2011 civil war in the Arab country. 

He underlined Syria's critical need for reconstruction and stability, underscoring the impact of widespread infrastructure damage and societal upheaval.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
6 July 2024
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
6 July 2024
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
6 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression
5 July 2024
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
5 July 2024
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
5 July 2024
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
5 July 2024
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
5 July 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
Islamic Resistance in Iraq: To Fight ‘Israel’ in Case of Lebanon Invasion
5 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Urges Arab Countries To Put Israel On Terrorist List
5 July 2024
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
Occupation Admits Deaths and Injuries in Northern Gaza Battle
5 July 2024
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
Hamas Chief Discusses Gaza Ceasefire with Qatari, Egyptian, Turkish Officials
4 July 2024