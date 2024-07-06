0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:40

3 Killed, 8 Injured in Blast in NW Pakistan

Story Code : 1146010
The blast took place on a bridge in the Takht-i-Bahi area of Mardan district of the province, killing the three people while injuring the eight others including policemen, District Police Officer Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi told media.

According to Xinhua, he said that police officials were the target of the blast as the explosion happened after a police vehicle passed over the bridge, adding that according to a preliminary investigation, an improvised explosive device was planted on the bridge.

Rescue teams, police and security forces immediately reached the site following the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The area has been cordoned off while a search operation is underway to arrest the culprits.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier on Thursday, five people, including a former member of the Senate, were killed in an explosion in Bajaur district of the province.
