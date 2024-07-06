0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 02:41

Anti-Islamic Revolution Person Arrested in Australia

Story Code : 1146011
The announcement was made on Friday on the runoff presidential election day underway across Iran and its 138 representative offices abroad.

The police of Australia have a good presence, and the number of the opponents has decreased compared with the previous week, the ambassador told Iran’s election headquarters through a live video communication.

In a related development, Iran’s Ambassador to New Zealand Reza Nazar-Ahari had already said that the interruption from the anti-Islamic Revolution groups has dropped as the police of that country offered better cooperation.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

During the presidential election held last week, a few anti-Islamic Revolution individuals in different cities of the world tried to disrupt the process. 
