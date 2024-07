Islam Times - Mass marches held in Sana'a under the slogan “With Gaza”.

Sana'a governorate witnessed mass marches in continuation of support for the people and the Palestinian cause under the slogan, “With Gaza...the support fronts are steadfast and jihad.”Participants in the marches raised the Palestinian and Yemeni flags, denouncing the continuation of genocide and brutality committed by the Israeli enemy in Gaza. The march statement affirmed the steadfastness in the principled position in support of the Palestinian people and fighters in the Gaza Strip.