0
Saturday 6 July 2024 - 11:25

Trump Seeks to Disavow 'Project 2025' despite Ties to Conservative Group

Story Code : 1146104
Trump Seeks to Disavow
The Republican presidential candidate renounced any connection with Project 2025, a plan Democrats have been attacking to highlight what they say is Trump’s extreme policy agenda for a second term should he beat US President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election, Reuters reported.

Many people involved in the project led by the Heritage Foundation, America’s top conservative think tank, worked in the Trump White House and would likely help fill out his administration if he wins in November.

But Trump said on his Truth Social platform he had nothing to do with the plan.

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it,” he wrote.

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying,” he continued, adding some of their assertions were “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

Trump’s post came three days after Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts’ comments on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast about a second American Revolution. Democrats and others criticized what they viewed as a veiled threat of violence.

In a statement provided by a Project 2025 spokesperson on July 5, Roberts repeated his claim that Americans were carrying out a revolution “to take power back from the elites and despotic bureaucrats” and said it was the political left that had a history of political violence.

The spokesperson said that while Project 2025 provided recommendations for the next Republican president, it would be up to Trump, should he win, to decide whether to implement them.

Trump’s move to create distance with Project 2025 could in part reflect an effort to moderate his message in the final months of the race, especially with Biden’s campaign faltering after the Democratic candidate’s June 27 debate, said a political science professor James Wallner at Clemson University.

“Trump is basically now seeking to appeal to a broader audience,” he said.

The Biden campaign has stepped up its efforts to tie Trump’s campaign to Project 2025.

“Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump’s second term that should scare the hell out of the American people,” campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

The 900-page blueprint calls for drastic reform of the federal government, including a gutting of some federal agencies and a vast expansion of presidential power. Trump’s statements and policy positions suggest he is aligned with some but not all of the project’s agenda.

The plans have been drawn up by the Heritage Foundation in coordination with a collection of other like-minded groups.

A number of people who worked on Project 2025 have close ties to the former president. Russ Vought, who was Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget and is heading up a key committee at the Republican National Convention, authored one of the project’s chapters.

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump who is widely expected to be tapped for a top job in a second Trump administration, heads up a legal group on Project 2025‘s advisory board.
Comment


Featured Stories
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
6 July 2024
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
6 July 2024
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
6 July 2024
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
6 July 2024
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
Kyrgyz Authorities Report Foiled Coup Attempt
6 July 2024
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
Westerners Persist in Arms Sales to Israel Despite Genocide in Gaza
6 July 2024
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command
6 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Hails Naval Success against US Aggression
5 July 2024
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
How Did Hezbollah Develop Its Artillery? Officer Confirms: “Israel” to Face Major Surprises
5 July 2024
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
Biden Urges Netanyahu: Time to Close the Deal
5 July 2024
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
UK: Sunak Resigns as Tory Leader and PM after Worst Election Defeat in History
5 July 2024
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
Israeli Military Sites Come under Hezbollah Missile, Drone Attacks
5 July 2024