World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory

Islam Times - Masoud Pezeshkian, a seasoned Iranian parliamentarian, received widespread congratulations from world leaders and top officials following his formal victory in Iran’s presidential runoff.

The 69-year-old heart surgeon secured over 16 million votes, defeating his rival Saeed Jalili, the former nuclear negotiator, who garnered over 13 million out of approximately 30 million votes cast, with a turnout of 49.8 percent.Pezeshkian began his political career as Iran’s deputy health minister and later served as health minister. Elected to parliament in 2006 representing Tabriz, northwest Iran, he gained prominence as an independent politician, a label embraced during his campaign.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad conveyed his congratulations to Pezeshkian, emphasizing Iran's enduring security and stability. "Our strong relationship, rooted in mutual respect and shared principles, remains crucial," Assad stated, highlighting the strategic ties between Syria and Iran in safeguarding national interests.For his part, President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan also extended felicitations, expressing optimism for stronger fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran under Pezeshkian's leadership. "I look forward to enhancing cooperation for regional peace and prosperity," Zardari remarked, underscoring the potential for strengthened bilateral relations.Venezuela's government praised Iran’s commitment to democracy in the presidential runoff, affirming that Pezeshkian's election reflects Iran's path towards prosperity and its emergence as a significant player in the multipolar world. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reiterated President Nicolas Maduro’s full support for deepening bilateral relations and strategic cooperation.These messages underscore the global recognition of Pezeshkian's election and the expectations for enhanced diplomatic ties and cooperation during his presidency.