IRGC Backs Iran’s President-Elect

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expressed support for and pledged cooperation with the administration of Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, who won the presidential runoff on July 5.

In a message on Saturday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami congratulated Pezeshkian on the presidential election victory, wishing him success in his tenure.The commander also praised the Iranian people’s enthusiastic presence in the polls, saying the voters once again mortified the enemies of the Revolution and thwarted the sinister plots hatched by the Western-Zionist media empire to organize a boycott of elections.Paying tribute to late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19, the general expressed the IRGC’s full preparedness for cooperation and interaction with the next administration to fulfill the country’s needs within the framework of the grand policies outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.Major General Salami also expressed confidence that the mobilization of all capacities and opportunities will lead Iran to victory against the enemy’s economic war, stressing that reliance on the domestic capabilities and protection of the Islamic Establishment’s might in the international arena for the restoration of the Iranian nation’s rights will enable the country to shine globally.Pezeshkian garnered 16,384,403 votes in the runoff election on July 5, equivalent to 53.66% of the ballots.The physician-turned-politician has represented the people of Tabriz in the Iranian Parliament for five terms.The seasoned lawmaker, 69, also served as a deputy Parliament speaker.The president-elect is also a one-time Health Minister, serving under President Mohammad Khatami from 2001 to 2005.His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.