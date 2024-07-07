Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians across Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested 15 Palestinians overnight and this morning in the occupied West Bank, including a former prisoner, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

This brings the total number of arrests in the West Bank to 9,535 since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, their joint statement on Telegram said.The arrests occurred in the governorates of Qalqilya, Hebron (al-Khalil), Ramallah, Jericho, and occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, accompanied by home raids and damage.Israeli forces also shot and injured a young Palestinian man on al-Quds Street in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Jibril said ambulance crews treated a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh by Israeli forces, the Wafa news agency reported.The injured man was transported to the hospital, Jibril added.The Israeli military has arrested four Palestinians from Qibya, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reports.Israeli forces stormed the village and raided the homes of Qusay Walid Ghaythan, Yassin Musa al-Ajrab, Baraa Ibrahim Shaker, and Muhammad Hassan, arresting them.Local media reported Israeli military raids in various locations across the occupied West Bank, including Deir Abu Daif east of Jenin, Ras Khamis in the Shu’fat refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, and the city of Nablus.