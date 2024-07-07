Children among 87 Killed in Intensified Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza

Islam Times - The recent surge in Israeli air attacks across Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 87 people in the past 48 hours, including multiple journalists and civilians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israeli air strikes have intensified across the central area, the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and Gaza City’s Shujayea neighborhood in the north.In less than 24 hours, 29 people were killed, including two journalists who were inside their residential home.Three other journalists were also killed yesterday afternoon in their homes.Journalist Amjad Jahjouh, his journalist wife Wafa Abu Dabaan, and their child were killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.Earlier reports stated that an Israeli attack killed 10 Palestinians in Nuseirat.With the deaths of Jahjouh and his wife, the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 158.On Friday, Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sukkar were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a home for the Madoukh family in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.Amjad Jahjouh, affiliated with the Palestine Media Agency, was killed in Nuseirat.Wafa Abu Dabaan, who worked for the Islamic University Radio in Gaza, was also killed in Nuseirat.Rizq Abu Ashkian from the Palestine Media Agency was killed in Nuseirat.Two people, including one UNRWA employee, were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the UNRWA warehouses north of the Maghazi camp in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency Sanad.Video footage verified by Sanad showed the arrival of their bodies, as well as those injured, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.The UNRWA employee was clearly identified as UN staff while working in the humanitarian agency’s warehouses.In eastern Khan Younis and Rafah city, bodies were taken out of the morgue of the hospital for final prayers and burials.Law enforcement personnel were also targeted by Israeli forces in Tal as-Sultan, in western Rafah city, where they were protecting residential homes after residents were evicted.Six Palestinian policemen were killed in an Israeli bombardment that hit their car in the Saudi neighborhood of western Rafah, according to the Palestinian Information Center.One person was killed in an Israeli bombing of a police car in Gaza’s al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah.Israeli forces targeted areas around Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, including an attack on a group of people facilitating commercial cargo trucks to enter Gaza.At least 10 people were killed in the attack, and the injured were taken to the Nasser Hospital, the last remaining major medical facility in the south of the territory.At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack on a house in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources cited by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.Among the dead were nine members of the Jahjouh family, including seven brothers, a woman, and a child.The Israeli military confirmed its aircraft attacked a “humanitarian area … near civilian population shelters” under the pretext of targeting a “launcher” placed inside the location in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, claiming it belonged to Palestinian resistance fighters.Palestinian resistance forces reject this claim, according to Palestinian media.In southern Rafah city, ground troops and the air force attacked a “terrorist cell”, according to the military.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that about 80,000 people have been displaced from eastern Gaza City following an Israeli military operation and evacuation order issued on June 27.OCHA called for an end to the war, stating that aid organizations are working hard to support the displaced, but “their hands are tied”.At least 38,098 Palestinians have been killed and 87,705 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.