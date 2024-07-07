Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Bases with Heavy Rockets

Islam Times - At least two Israeli military forces are injured after Hezbollah fighters conduct an operation against a major military installation in the occupied lands in response to acts of aggression against southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it launched Falaq rockets with heavy warheads targeting the headquarters of the Israeli military’s 769th Brigade in Kiryat Shmona, as well as 100 salvos of Katyusha rockets targeting the headquarters of Israel’s 210th division and the Kilaa air base in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.Later, the group said it attacked the Zaarit barracks near the Lebanese border with Burkan rockets, another type of rocket with heavy warheads like the Falaq.The resistance group said the rocket attack came in retaliation for the Israeli military’s attacks on the southern Lebanese villages of Yohmor, Arnoun al-Shaqif and Kfar Tebnit.The Israeli military later stated that two soldiers were wounded and a building was damaged as a result of the rocket barrage.The resistance group also shelled the Israeli military Ramtha outpost in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills as well as Samaqa and Ramia sites, destroying the designated targets.Additionally, a facility housing Israeli soldiers at Shlomi town in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories came under a Hezbollah rocket attack.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel, while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Thursday that an expanded war with Israel is not likely soon, but his group is fully prepared for the worst-case scenario.